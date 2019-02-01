Unseen work by JD Salinger to be published, says author’s son

The son of US writer JD Salinger has revealed that previously unseen work by his late father will be published.

In comments to The Guardian, Matt Salinger confirmed reports that the author of The Catcher In The Rye continued to write decades after he stopped publishing books.

He said that he and Salinger’s widow, Colleen, are “going as fast as we freaking can” to prepare the material for release.

“He wanted me to pull it together, and because of the scope of the job, he knew it would take a long time,” Salinger said of his father, who died in 2010 and had not published work since the mid-1960s.

“This was somebody who was writing for 50 years without publishing, so that’s a lot of material. So there’s not a reluctance or a protectiveness – when it’s ready, we’re going to share it.”

Salinger says any new work might be years away and did not cite any specific titles or plots. He did indicate that the Glass family, made famous in such fiction as Franny And Zooey would be seen again.

“I feel the pressure to get this done, more than he did,” he said.

He added that the unseen work “will definitely disappoint people that he wouldn’t care about, but for real readers, I think it will be tremendously well received by those people and they will be affected in the way every reader hopes to be affected when they open a book.

“Not changed, necessarily, but something rubs off that can lead to change.”

JD Salinger published just four books in his lifetime – Nine Stories The Catcher In The Rye, Franny And Zooey and a volume with the two novellas Raise High The Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction. T

The last work to come out in his lifetime was the story Hapworth 16, 1924, which appeared in The New Yorker in 1965.

Over the past half century, rumours and speculation intensified, from whether any work existed to whether it was of publishable quality.

A former lover, Joyce Maynard, and Salinger’s daughter, Margaret, have both written that the author continued to work on books, allegedly stored in a vault in the author’s home in Cornish, New Hampshire.

A 2013 documentary and book by Shane Salerno and David Shields cited two “independent and separate sources” in predicting several new works, starting between 2015 and 2020.

One of the Salinger books would centre on Catcher protagonist Holden Caulfield and his family. Others would draw on Salinger’s Second World War years and his immersion in Eastern religion.

Mr Salerno said that “it was always his (J.D. Salinger’s) intention (and specific direction) to have his work published after his death.

“I’m thrilled that Salinger fans around the world will finally get to see this important work from one of America’s finest writers,” Mr Salerno added.