Venezuela opposition leader says security forces came to wife’s apartment

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said security forces attended his wife’s apartment in an attempt to intimidate him.

“The dictatorship thinks it can intimidate us,” Mr Guaido said at the end of a speech to present the opposition’s plan to rescue Venezuela from its economic crisis.

He said his 20-month-old daughter was at the Caracas apartment.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (Marcelo Garcia/AP)

Neighbours immediately rushed to the high-rise apartment building banging pots and pans.

The police appeared to leave shortly after they arrived.

Meanwhile, forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro say they foiled a plot.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said retired National Guard Colonel Oswaldo Garcia Palomo was among those detained.

Mr Garcia Palomo has been an outspoken critic of Mr Maduro who for months has openly declared his intentions to amass a military force in exile to remove Mr Maduro from power.