Menu

Advertising

Thousands attend Christmas tree lighting in Bethlehem

World News | Published:

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Father Francesco Patton were present at Saturday’s ceremony in the biblical city.

Bethlehem Christmas tree

Thousands of people and dignitaries have attended the lighting of the giant Christmas tree outside the Church of the Nativity in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Father Francesco Patton, a top official with the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, were present at Saturday’s ceremony in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Mr Hamdallah said the Palestinians were resisting Israeli plans “to uproot us and strip us from our civilisation and history”.

A fireworks display and festivities accompanied the annual ceremony at the Manger Square in the run up to Christmas Eve, which attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world.

Earlier on Saturday, Father Patton greeted clergy and led a service at the Nativity Church.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News