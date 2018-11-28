Menu

Advertising

Argentinian judge asked to rule on Mohammed bin Salman case

World News | Published:

A human rights group wants Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to be prosecuted over the war in Yemen and the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Mohammed bin Salman visit to UK

An Argentinian prosecutor has taken initial action on a Human Rights Watch request to prosecute Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for alleged crimes against humanity.

The rights group’s move is apparently aimed at embarrassing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he attends the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

A federal court source said a prosecutor has asked a judge to determine if Saudi Arabia or Yemen are investigating the prince for possible crimes against humanity.

Jamal Khashoggi death
Murdered writer Jamal Khashoggi (Johnny Green/PA)

The judge has not responded.

Human Rights Watch accuses the prince of war crimes in Yemen and responsibility for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It said prosecution action shows that powerful figures “will be scrutinised if implicated in grave international crimes”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News