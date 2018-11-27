Menu

SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57

World News | Published:

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.

Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.

