Jamal Khashoggi ‘killed within seven minutes’, Turkey’s foreign minister says

Turkey’s foreign minister has said he has listened to a “disgusting” tape that allegedly captures the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday: “I listened to it.

“He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder.”

Mr Cavusoglu said he could hear the forensic doctor instructing others to listen to music while he cuts up the body.

He said: “One notices that he’s enjoying it … he likes to cut up people.

“It is disgusting.”

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkey said Mr Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed last month by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh.

Ankara insists orders for the killing came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but not King Salman.