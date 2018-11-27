Harry meets military veterans in Zambia

The Duke of Sussex has met military veterans in Zambia during events to commemorate those who served in the first and second world wars.

Harry wore his military medals as he greeted Zambian servicemen in uniform and posed for photographs at the Burma Barracks in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Harry poses for a photo with war veterans and widows (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

The duke met Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday.

His schedule also includes an event of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports the social work of young people worldwide and of which he is president.

The duke shares a light moment with a choir master (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Harry is also visiting Circus Zambia, which provides educational and job opportunities to young people, and BongoHive, a Zambian technology and innovation centre that helps entrepreneurs.