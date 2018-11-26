Advertising
Melania Trump shows off White House Christmas decorations
The first lady designed the decor.
First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas decorations.
Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of American Treasures.
Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St Louis, Chicago and San Francisco, the White House said.
Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18ft tall.
Mrs Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s festive decorations.
They include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.
