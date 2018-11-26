Menu

Advertising

Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dies aged 77

World News | Published:

Italy’s state-run RAI said Bertolucci died at his home in Rome, surrounded by family.

Bernardo Bertolucci

Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, who won Oscars for The Last Emperor and whose erotic drama Last Tango In Paris enthralled and shocked the world, has died aged 77.

Bertolucci’s press office, Punto e Virgola, confirmed his death on Monday in an email to The Associated Press.

Italy’s state-run RAI said Bertolucci died at his home in Rome, surrounded by family.

Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo Bertolucci died in Rome (AP)

Bertolucci’s movies often explored the sexual relations among characters stuck in a psychological crisis, as in Last Tango In Paris.

The self-professed Marxist also did not shy away from politics and ideology, as in The Conformist, which some critics consider Bertolucci’s masterpiece.

Despite working with A-list international stars, Bertolucci always defended his own filmmaking style against what he said was the pressure of the US film industry.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News