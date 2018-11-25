Menu

Angela Merkel describes Brexit deal as a ‘diplomatic piece of art’

World News | Published:

Germany’s leader said it was ‘tragic’ that the UK was leaving the EU.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the Brexit deal brokered between the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May is a “diplomatic piece of art”.

Mrs Merkel, speaking in Brussels, said: “it’s a historic day, which triggers very ambivalent feelings … it is tragic that the UK is leaving the EU now after 45 years, but we have to, of course, respect the vote of the British people.”

Angela Merkel speaks with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

She praised the deal struck “in an extremely difficult situation, in a situation without any precedence because we haven’t had it before that a European country leaves the EU”.

Mrs Merkel said, while the agreement was based on very hard negotiations, it “considers both sides’ interest”.

