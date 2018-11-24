Menu

Ferry crashes into building in San Francisco harbour

Priya Clemens says the cause of the accident is under investigation and employees onboard are being questioned.

Authorities say a boat carrying 53 passengers crashed into a dock at San Francisco’s famed Ferry Building, causing injuries to two people onboard.

A spokeswoman for Golden Gate Ferry told the Marin Independent Journal the ferry coming from Larkspur sustained damage following Friday afternoon’s crash.

A witness told The Associated Press the ferry had bumped into one dock before careering towards another dock.

Tiffany Dennis said the accident set off panic among a crowd of people dining and shopping at the waterfront attraction.

The vessel came to a stop when it struck a concrete walkway.

The newspaper says a passenger and a worker onboard sustained minor injuries.

