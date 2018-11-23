Fatal shooting in Alabama shopping centre

A teenager is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama shopping centre prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9.30pm local time on Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teenagers, including an 18-year-old, resulted in an exchange of gunfire. One teenager fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer “did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene”.

The second teenager was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was in hospital.

The Riverchase Galleria said the shopping centre is closed until further notice.