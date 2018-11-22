Menu

In Video: Woman in burning apartment drops baby to bystander

Other residents jumped to safety from the third floor of the building in Dallas.

Dallas fire

A woman has dropped her baby to a bystander to escape the flames as fire swept through an apartment complex in Dallas.

At least five residents of the complex reportedly leapt from third-floor windows on to mattresses as the blaze destroyed about two dozen units.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said three people, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.

