In Pictures: US celebrates Thanksgiving Day
The president kept himself busy, crowds flocked to the annual Macy’s parade in New York and community meals were held in California.
Frigid temperatures and blustery winds were no match for holiday cheer as the United States paused to mark Thanksgiving Day.
In New York, giant character balloons took to the skies for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Many people returned to their home towns to celebrate, while President Donald Trump travelled to his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida for the holiday.
He included a visit to talk to troops and Coast Guard members, and did not let the break from the White House stop him from taking to Twitter.
New York celebrated in traditional manner with the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
England’s record goalscorer and DC United striker Wayne Rooney enjoyed his first Thanksgiving Day with his family at the most American of destinations – Disneyland.
In California, community meals were held after the recent devastating wildfires.
The celebrations came after many Americans left their hometowns to spend the holiday away from home.
