Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: US celebrates Thanksgiving Day

World News | Published:

The president kept himself busy, crowds flocked to the annual Macy’s parade in New York and community meals were held in California.

Thanksgiving Parade

Frigid temperatures and blustery winds were no match for holiday cheer as the United States paused to mark Thanksgiving Day.

In New York, giant character balloons took to the skies for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Many people returned to their home towns to celebrate, while President Donald Trump travelled to his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida for the holiday.

He included a visit to talk to troops and Coast Guard members, and did not let the break from the White House stop him from taking to Twitter.

Trump
President Donald Trump meets members of the US Coast Guard in Florida (Susan Walsh/AP)

New York celebrated in traditional manner with the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Thanksgiving Parade
People watch from their balconies as the Pillsbury Doughboy floats across Central Park South in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Advertising

Thanksgiving Parade
The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats across Central Park South (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Thanksgiving Parade
Hudson Garber, two, watches the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon float (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Thanksgiving Parade
A performer takes part in the parade (Eduardo Muonz Alvarez/AP)

Advertising

Thanksgiving Parade
Santa Claus waves to the crowd (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Thanksgiving Parade
Children watch the Thanksgiving parade from a window facing Central Park South (Mary Altaffer/AP)

England’s record goalscorer and DC United striker Wayne Rooney enjoyed his first Thanksgiving Day with his family at the most American of destinations – Disneyland.

In California, community meals were held after the recent devastating wildfires.

Northern California Wildfire Thanks Amid The Ashes
Michael Reining and Chelsea Meddings chop mint in preparation for a community Thanksgiving meal for survivors of the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California (Kathleen Ronayne/AP)
Northern California Wildfire Thanks Amid The Ashes
Hundreds of frozen turkeys are unloaded on the campus of California State University (Kathleen Ronayne/AP)

The celebrations came after many Americans left their hometowns to spend the holiday away from home.

Holiday Travel
Traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News