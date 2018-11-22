Menu

Advertising

Angela Merkel vows to prevent ‘disorderly withdrawal’ of UK from EU

World News | Published:

Germany’s Chancellor said she would do everything to ensure an agreement.

Germany Parliament

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to do everything to reach an agreement with Britain securing its orderly exit from the European Union.

Mrs Merkel said at a Berlin conference of Germany’s main employers’ organisation that “Britain’s withdrawal is shaping up to be more difficult than a fictitious withdrawal of another member country”.

She said that was because of the complexity of regulating the border between EU member the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Countryside at the Irish border which Angela Merkel has said is complicating Brexit talks (Michael McHugh/PA)

Mrs Merkel said: “I can tell you that I will do everything so that we get an agreement, a disorderly withdrawal is the worst possible way for the economy but also for the mental situation of our future relationship.”

She added that “there will certainly still need to be many discussions, particularly in Britain”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News