There’s a turkey in the White House as Trump grants poultry pardons
Peas and Carrots were off the table, at least in turkey form.
US President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table, in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Mr Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.
Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota, and destined for consumption.
First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.
Mr Trump was travelling to his Florida estate later on Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving public holiday with family.
