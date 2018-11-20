There’s a turkey in the White House as Trump grants poultry pardons

US President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table, in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

Mr Trump’s poultry pardon means the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

The votes are in, and Peas has won the title of 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey! After today’s ceremony, both Peas and Carrots will make the journey to their new home at @virginia_tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/4Xpegzmgfy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2018

Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota, and destined for consumption.

First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

It's almost here! The time-honored tradition of the Presidential Turkey pardon, by the numbers: pic.twitter.com/EuGL47bZPD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2018

President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Mr Trump was travelling to his Florida estate later on Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving public holiday with family.