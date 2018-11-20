Frozen flamingo rescued in Siberia after fall from mid air during migration

A flamingo en route to Saudi Arabia has become separated from its flock and fallen onto a road in Siberia, it has been reported in Russia.

The Siberian Times newspaper reported that the bird froze in the air and crashed onto a road in front of a car in the Kemerovo region in western Siberia.

Flamingos searches for food in a salt lake in Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

They cited experts saying that the flamingo apparently grew weak and lost its bearings on a migration flight.

They said the birds could have departed on their annual flight south later than usual because of an unusually warm autumn and faced freezing temperatures.

Rossiya television reported that local residents rescued the flamingo, which is now in good condition.