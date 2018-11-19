Advertising
White House to fully restore CNN reporter Acosta’s pass
A letter sent to Mr Acosta on Monday makes clear his credentials could be threatened again.
The Trump administration is to fully restore Jim Acosta’s White House credentials, but has warned the CNN reporter that he must follow a series of rules at future news conferences.
On Twitter, CNN said: “Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta’s press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary.”
The White House letter sent to Mr Acosta on Monday makes it clear his credentials could be threatened again, stressing new rules for press conferences, including limiting each reporter to a single question with follow-ups at the discretion of the president.
The White House revoked Mr Acosta’s pass after a news conference clash with President Donald Trump.
A federal judge issued a temporary order restoring his pass last week. The White House quickly sent him a letter threatening to take it away again when that order expired.
