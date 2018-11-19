White House threatens CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s pass again

The Trump administration has again targeted White House press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

After a federal judge last week ordered that Mr Acosta’s credentials be temporarily restored, the White House sent him a letter saying it had made the “preliminary decision” to suspend his pass.

The White House said he would continue to hold his credentials while the 14-day judge’s order is in effect.

The White House argues Mr Acosta did not follow “basic standards” when he clashed with President Donald Trump at a news conference.

The letter, from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and communications director Bill Shine, says Mr Trump is “aware of this preliminary decision and concurs”.

CNN sought an emergency hearing, saying in a Monday court filing that the administration was creating “retroactive due process”.

JUST IN: CNN files for an emergency hearing after the White House warns that reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month https://t.co/PQqkseXeA0 pic.twitter.com/fz5j1fFrBX — CNN (@CNN) November 19, 2018

Advertising

The network tweeted that the White House “is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution”.

The White House revoked Mr Acosta’s credentials after he and Mr Trump tangled verbally during a November 7 press conference.

In the Friday ruling, the judge restored his credentials temporarily while a CNN lawsuit against the administration proceeds.

Mr Trump has called for more “decorum” at the White House and has said staff are “writing up rules and regulations” for reporters.