Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urges political settlement in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has said his country supports a political solution to end the war in Yemen.

The king made the remarks delivered on Monday in his annual policy speech to the kingdom’s most senior officials, military officers, clerics and princes.

He said Saudi Arabia supports a political solution in line with a UN resolution that calls on Yemen’s rebel Houthis to withdraw from all major cities which the Shiite rebels have seized during the three-year war.

Fire and smoke rise after a Saudi-led airstrike hit a site on the outskirts of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa (Hani Mohammed/AP)

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition of Arab countries that has waged war against the Houthis since March 2015, but the kingdom faces increased calls by the United States and Britain to end the conflict.

The king in his speech also accused rival Iran of working to create chaos in the region.