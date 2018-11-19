Menu

Advertising

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted over ‘falsified’ income reports

World News | Published:

The Japanese car giant said it was co-operating with prosecutors.

Brexit

Japanese carmaker Nissan has said an internal investigation found that its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has under-reported his income.

The manufacturer said he will be dismissed.

Nissan said an investigation based on a whistleblower report found Mr Ghosn had falsified reports on his compensation “over many years”.

Brexit
A Nissan sign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It said the investigation found other misconduct by Mr Ghosn, including the personal use of company assets.

Nissan said it had provided information to prosecutors and was cooperating with their investigation.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News