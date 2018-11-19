‘Multiple victims’ after shots fired near Chicago hospital

Chicago police say they are responding to a shooting near a hospital with “reports of multiple victims”.

A department spokesman issued a statement on Twitter saying officers are responding after shots were fired near Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The department says there are “reports of multiple victims”.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers are searching the hospital.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

He added that at least one “possible offender is shot”, but no details were immediately released. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a car park with their arms up.