Emmanuel Macron vows vigilance as Nissan scandal affects Renault

President Emmanuel Macron has said France wants to ensure stability at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car-making alliance amid misconduct allegations against its powerful chairman and chief executive Carlos Ghosn.

The French state owns 15% of Renault, and Mr Macron said the government “will be extremely vigilant about the stability of the alliance”.

He also promised to watch out for Renault workers.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron reacts while Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn, right, applauds during this month’s visit (Francois Mori/AP)i

Mr Macron spoke to journalists during a visit to Belgium soon after Nissan Motor Co announced that Mr Ghosn would be dismissed because an internal investigation found he had under-reported his income by millions of dollars and engaged in other “significant misconduct”.

Mr Macron and Mr Ghosn visited a Renault plant together in northeast France earlier this month.

Mr Ghosn’s troubles pose questions for the future of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which he spearheaded.