Russia ‘has access to UK visa processing’

Russian intelligence has infiltrated the computer infrastructure of a company that processes British visa applications, according to investigative group Bellingcat and Russian website The Insider.

The investigation aims to show how two suspected Russian military intelligence agents, who have been charged with poisoning a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury, obtained British visas.

Following our investigation with @the_ins_ru into the Skripal poisonings we asked the question, how did two decorated GRU officers travelling under fake identities acquire visas to enter the UK? Here's what we found out, in Spies Without Borders:https://t.co/2WbBXHLYP4 pic.twitter.com/BfXVMWz1Ge — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) November 16, 2018

The Insider and Bellingcat said they had interviewed an unidentified man who worked for a company that processes visa applications for several consulates including Britain.

(The Insider)

The man, who fled Russia last year and applied for asylum in the US, said he had been coerced to work with an agent who revealed to him that they had access to the British visa centre’s CCTV cameras and had a diagram of the unit’s computer network.