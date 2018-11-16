Advertising
More than 40 killed in bus accident in Zimbabwe
The accident happened in Gwanda district, about 340 miles south of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.
More than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident in Zimbabwe, police said.
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said that at least 20 more were injured, some with severe burns, in the accident on Thursday night.
Ms Charamba said she does not have details about the cause of the accident.
Photos posted on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Red Cross show the remains of a bus that was completely incinerated.
