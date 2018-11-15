Dramatic dashcam video shows man shooting at officer during traffic stop

Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a man opened fire on an officer during a traffic stop in the US.

Cpl Brett Thompson stopped a car for a traffic violation in Tontitown, about 150 miles north west of Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The video shows the car’s driver Luis Cobos-Cenobio open his door and begin firing at the officer.

The 29-year-old drove off but was later arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

He had a shoulder wound and was treated and released from hospital.

Cobos-Cenobio remains in jail on preliminary charges of attempted capital murder, fleeing and drug violations.