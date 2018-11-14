Woman wears wedding dress on day she would have married plane crash victim

An Indonesian woman who was engaged to a man who died on a Lion Air flight that plunged into the sea has worn her wedding dress on the day they were to have been married.

Intan Syari’s fiance, medical doctor Rio Nanda Pratama, was among 189 people who were killed when the Boeing 737 crashed on October 29 a few minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

Ms Syari and Mr Pratama, both 26, had planned to get married last Sunday.

Mr Pratama, who had attended a seminar in Jakarta, was on his way back to their hometown in Pangkal Pinang for the wedding.

Ms Syari said Mr Pratama had joked before leaving that if he was late in returning, Ms Syari should take photos in her wedding gown and send them to him.

Intan Syari poses in her wedding dress with a bouquet of flowers (AP)

“We were just joking at that time,” Ms Syari said.

“He asked me to still wear my wedding gown that he chose for me on our wedding day, put on beautiful makeup and hold a white rose bouquet, take good photos and send them to him.”

She said Mr Pratama was her “first love” and they started dating 13 years ago.

A relative sprinkles flowers during a prayer for the victims of the crashed Lion Air flight 610 (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

On Sunday, she went ahead and took photos in the white wedding gown with a white satin head covering and a white rose bouquet in her hand, surrounded by relatives and friends.

“Although I actually feel grief that I cannot describe, I have to smile for you,” Ms Syari wrote on Instagram.

“I should not be sad, I have to stay strong as you always say to me, I love you, Rio Nanda Pratama.”

Wreckage from the Lion Air crash (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Indonesian investigators say sensors which help prevent planes from stalling were replaced on the Lion Air plan the day before its fatal flight and may have compounded other problems with the aircraft.

The country’s search and rescue agency halted its search last Saturday.

Body parts are still being recovered and searchers are continuing to hunt for the cockpit voice recorder.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.