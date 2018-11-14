Advertising
Russian opposition leader Navalny allowed to leave Russia
He had been stopped at a Moscow airport on Tuesday as he was heading to France for a hearing of his case at the European Court of Human Rights.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been able to fly out of the country after being told he was barred from leaving a day earlier.
Mr Navalny was travelling to France to attend a hearing of his case at the European Court of Human Rights when he was stopped at a Moscow airport on Tuesday and told he had been barred from leaving Russia because of a bailiff ruling.
He posted a picture of himself at passport control at a Moscow airport on Wednesday morning, saying he has now been allowed to leave the country.
He said on Tuesday that the bailiffs had not notified him that they had issued a ruling to collect about £24,000 in damages in a civil lawsuit against him. The money was promptly paid.
