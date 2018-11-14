Advertising
Lion cub found in Lamborghini on France’s Champs-Elysees
The driver was taken into custody and the animal is being cared for by an animal protection agency.
A French animal protection agency is caring for a lion cub that was found by police in a Lamborghini on Paris’s Champs-Elysees boulevard.
The agency, 30 Million Friends, has said the cub is the third it has recovered in a month and the sixth in under a year.
It tweeted in French with images of the cub, saying that “particular” kinds of people wanted to resell “these babies” for profit, using an angry emoji.
It is calling for beefed-up measures against the trafficking of wild animals in France.
The cub , named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old.
The agency said it has filed a legal complaint against the driver of the rented Lamborghini, who was taken into custody.
It said the cub has a few health problems but is basically fine.
