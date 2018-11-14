Advertising
France hits back after Donald Trump’s Twitter tirade at Emmanuel Macron
The US president’s outburst came on the third anniversary of terror attacks in the French capital.
France’s government has fired back at a flurry of critical tweets by Donald Trump, suggesting the US president lacked “common decency” by launching his broadside on a day when France was mourning victims of the November 2015 terror attacks.
Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Wednesday: “We were commemorating the assassination of 130 of our compatriots three years ago in Paris and Saint-Denis, and so I will reply in English: ‘Common decency’ would have been appropriate.”
Nursing grievances from a weekend visit to France, Mr Trump hit out at France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his suggestion for a European defence force, over French tariffs on US wine and even Mr Macron’s approval ratings.
The tweets underscored tensions between the once-friendly leaders and displayed Mr Trump’s irritation over criticism of how he acted in France.
