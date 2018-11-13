Six terror attacks thwarted by security forces in France this year

Six terror attacks have been foiled in France this year, the country’s security minister said.

Christophe Castaner’s announcement came as France marks three years since gun and bomb attacks in Paris killed 130 people.

He said the most recent thwarted plot involved far-right extremists detained last week on suspicion of targeting President Emmanuel Macron.

One attack was said to have targeted the president, Emmanuel Macron (AP)

The minister said that three years after Islamic extremists slaughtered concert-goers at the Bataclan venue and other Paris sites on November 13 2015, the terror threat to France remains high but has “changed shape”, with the Islamic State group weakened and counter-terrorism efforts strengthened.

Mr Castaner said that “nearly every week” security services “intervene on the ground to neutralise risks” and that their work is dissuasive to potential attackers who “know that we keep watch, that we hear”.