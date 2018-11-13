Italian journalists protest against insults from governing party

Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement.

Journalists gathered in public squares in regional capitals in protest over statements by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent officials which labelled journalists as “prostitutes,” “jackals” and “intellectually and morally corrupt”.

Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they are sounding the alarm over “a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe” which aims to scapegoat journalists.

Journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement (AP)

The 5-Stars platform has aimed to further reduce state support of the media.

The direct attacks on journalists heated up after Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was acquitted of a corruption charge which also risked the reputation of the 5-Star Movement, with officials subsequently lashing out at months of media coverage.