Amazon to split second HQ between New York and Virginia
The move ends intense competition between American cities to win the retailer.
Amazon will split its second US headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia, an official has said.
The online retailer is expected to make an announcement detailing the move later on Tuesday.
The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs.
Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made it clear that it really wanted incentives, such as tax breaks and grants.
Amazon had also sought to be based near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.
The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.
