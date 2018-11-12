Menu

Two more crossings open through Cyprus border

World News | Published:

Several demonstrators at the crossing point voiced their opposition to the openings.

Scores of Greek and Turkish Cypriots have walked through a newly-opened crossing point in the south-eastern village of Dherynia.

Peace activists are hailing the move as further breaking down barriers on the ethnically-divided island.

Dherynia, and another spot in the country’s north west, means there are now nine crossing points that have opened since travel restrictions across the United Nations-controlled buffer zone were relaxed in 2003.

Last month, Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot president and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader designated Monday as the crossings’ official opening in a bid to help build momentum towards restarting stalled reunification talks.

UN Chief of Mission Elizabeth Spehar said the crossing points would help foster more trust and confidence between the communities.

