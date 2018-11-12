Amnesty International withdraws award from Burmese leader Suu Kyi

Amnesty International has withdrawn its highest honour from Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi in light of what it said was the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s “shameful betrayal of the values she once stood for”.

The human rights organisation announced that its secretary general Kumi Naidoo informed Ms Suu Kyi that it was revoking her 2009 Ambassador of Conscience Award.

Amnesty has criticised the failure of Ms Suu Kyi and her government to speak out about military atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim population.

Aung San Suu Kyi once stood as a symbol of hope, courage and the undying defence of human rights in #Myanmar.@amnesty recognised her with our highest honour, the Ambassador of Conscience award. Sadly, we can no longer justify this honour and today we are withdrawing the award pic.twitter.com/gYenr0HAYg — Kumi Naidoo (@kuminaidoo) November 12, 2018

Mr Naidoo said Amnesty expected her to use her “moral authority to speak out against injustice wherever” she saw it, especially in Burma.

“Today, we are profoundly dismayed that you no longer represent a symbol of hope, courage and the undying defecse of human rights,” Mr Naidoo told her.