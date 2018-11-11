DR Congo ministry says Ebola outbreak worst in nation’s history

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak is the worst in the country’s recorded history with 319 confirmed and probable cases, the health ministry said.

The deadly virus has killed about 198 people since the outbreak was declared on August 1 in the volatile east, the ministry said.

Those dead include 163 confirmed Ebola cases, with 35 probable deaths. Nearly 100 people have survived Ebola.

The Ebola virus (CDC/PA)

This is Congo’s 10th outbreak since 1976, when the hemorrhagic fever was first identified in Yambuku, in the Equateur province, the ministry said.

Health Minister Dr Oly Ilunga Kalenga said that the figures now exceed that outbreak.

“No other epidemic in the world has been as complex as the one we are currently experiencing,” Dr Kalenga said.

“Since their arrival in the region, the response teams have faced threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment, and kidnapping. Two of our colleagues in the Rapid Response Medical Unit even lost their lives in an attack.”

Armed groups vying for control of DR Congo’s mineral-rich east have staged regular attacks in the Ituri and North Kivu provinces, complicating the response by health officials who are also meeting community resistance.

Frontline health workers in Uganda are receiving vaccines from @WHO to protect them against the Ebola virus circulating in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo: https://t.co/05UGB6hBLx — United Nations (@UN) November 10, 2018

Health officials, however, have managed to vaccinate more than 27,000 high-risk contacts, of which at least half could have developed Ebola, the health minister said.

“This epidemic remains dangerous and unpredictable, and we must not let our guard down. We must continue to pursue a very dynamic response that requires permanent readjustments and real ownership at the community level,” he said.

The head of UN peacekeeping operations vowed this week to do more with DR Congo’s government to help improve security in the country’s east.

This is the first time an Ebola outbreak has occurred in DR Congo’s far northeast.

The health ministry has said teams responding to the Ebola outbreak are attacked three or four times a week on average, a level of violence unseen in the country’s nine previous outbreaks of the virus.

Ebola is spread via the body fluids of infected people, including the dead.