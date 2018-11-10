Menu

Trump awards top civilian honour to Elvis Presley

The US president will also posthumously recognise the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Elvis Presley album

Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth and the wife of a major Republican Party donor.

Babe Ruth, who is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, is being honoured (PA)

Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the US Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach; and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest honour for a civilian.

