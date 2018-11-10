Menu

Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona

Spain has been mired in a political crisis since last year, when Catalonia’s separatist politicians failed in a breakaway bid.

Police in Barcelona have clashed with Catalan separatists who are protesting against a rally by Spain’s national police forces in the Mediterranean city.

Catalan regional police used batons to drive back a group of separatists in the city centre, stopping them from advancing towards a march by an association of Spain’s national police forces demanding higher pay.

Police charge against protesters during a demonstration (Manu Fernandez/AP)

In September, a similar protest by separatists of another march by the same national police association ended in clashes with regional security forces.

The violent run-ins left 20 people with injuries.

Polls and recent elections show that the wealthy north-eastern region’s 7.5 million residents are roughly equally divided by the secession question.

