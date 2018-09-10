Russian cosmonaut allays concern about hole in space station

A Russian crew member on the International Space Station has recorded a video message to address concerns about an air leak on the orbiting outpost.

Sergei Prokopyev explained on a video released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos how the crew last week located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

Thanks @Cmdr_Hadfield! But to avoid confusion: The crew used Kapton tape, not duct tape, to temporarily stop the minor leak on a Soyuz while developing a permanent solution. And this photo shows a small hole in the Solar Max Satellite, not the hole observed Thursday on station. https://t.co/gMsokzsxgR — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 31, 2018

Speaking from the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station, where the leak was spotted, Mr Prokopyev said the hole was quickly patched, adding with a smile that “we aren’t trying to cover it with our fingers”.

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit.

He did not say if he suspected any of the current crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German aboard the station.