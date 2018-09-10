Menu

Advertising

Russian cosmonaut allays concern about hole in space station

World News | Published:

Sergei Prokopyev said the tiny hole had caused a slight loss of pressure, but was quickly patched.

Space Station Leak

A Russian crew member on the International Space Station has recorded a video message to address concerns about an air leak on the orbiting outpost.

Sergei Prokopyev explained on a video released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos how the crew last week located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

Speaking from the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station, where the leak was spotted, Mr Prokopyev said the hole was quickly patched, adding with a smile that “we aren’t trying to cover it with our fingers”.

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit.

He did not say if he suspected any of the current crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German aboard the station.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News