John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice become EGOT winners

NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Superstar has won an Emmy Award — meaning star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.

The musical’s win for best live variety special on Sunday means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have Emmys to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars — the four biggest prizes in show business.

Lloyd Webber and Rice have already won Tonys for Evita and Sunset Boulevard, Grammys for Cats and Evita, and an Oscar for You Must Love Me from Evita.

Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he scored an Oscar for his song Glory from the movie Selma.

Last year, he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer of Jitney.

Legend, who played Jesus but won as a co-producer of the show, is also gunning for an acting Emmy later this month.

Two other songwriters were also one Emmy away from the EGOT — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose song In the Market For A Miracle appeared in A Christmas Story Live!

Advertising

They previously won an Oscar for La La Land, and a Tony and a Grammy for Dear Evan Hansen.

But their bid for EGOT status was derailed on Sunday when the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics went to Saturday Night Live and their song Come Back Barack when Chance the Rapper was hosting.

John Legend, winner of the award for outstanding variety special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The special trio — officially the 13th, 14th and 15th members of the EGOT club — join an elite group of winners that includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg.

Advertising

Lopez, the The Book Of Mormon and Frozen composer was 38 when he got EGOT status, is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend is 39.

The latest award caps a special year for Lloyd Webber, who turned 70 this year and whose autobiography, Unmasked, came out in the spring along with a massive, four-CD collection of his songs performed by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lana Del Rey and Madonna.

He was the subject of a Grammy Awards tribute, and winter Olympic fans would have noticed Lloyd Webber soundtracks for several skaters.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert beat out the telecasts of the Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globe, as well as the benefit show Night of Too Many Stars on HBO.