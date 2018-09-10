Menu

Authorities hail ‘epochal’ discovery of Roman gold coins

World News | Published:

A trove of coins were discovered by construction crews digging in the centre of Como.

Ancient Italian coins

Italian authorities are unveiling the “epochal” discovery of hundreds of Roman-era gold coins that were found during excavations to build a new apartment building in northern Italy.

Construction crews digging in the historic center of Como discovered the small stone jar containing about 300 coins last week.

Culture minister Alberto Bonisoli joined archaeologists and the carabinieri art squad to unveil the first 27 coins after they had been catalogued.

The ancient coins
About 300 coins were discovered in Como (AP)

Mr Bonisoli said the coins, believed to date from 474 BC, were extraordinary but still not fully understood, primarily because the jar holding them is unusual compared to other Roman-era amphorae that were common containers at the time.

He told a press conference that the find was “more than exceptional, it’s epochal – one of those discoveries that marks the course of history”.

