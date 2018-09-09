Menu

World Trade Centre subway station reopens for first time since 9/11

World News | Published:

The old Cortlandt Street station was buried under the rubble of the twin towers.

WTC Cortlandt subway station

A New York City subway station has reopened for the first time since it was destroyed during the World Trade Centre attack 17 years ago.

Cheers erupted as the first train rolled into the new WTC Cortlandt station.

The old Cortlandt Street station on the subway system’s No 1 line was buried under the rubble of the twin towers on September 11 2001.

Construction of the new station was delayed until the rebuilding of the surrounding towers was well under way.

The new station cost 181 million dollars (£140 million) and features a mosaic that uses words from the Declaration of Independence.

