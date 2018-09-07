Menu

Advertising

Vince Vaughn charged with drink driving

World News | Published:

Police say Vaughn failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer’s body camera.

Vinve Vaughn

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn has been charged with drink driving.

Los Angeles County prosecutors announced that the 48-year-old Wedding Crashers star is charged with three misdemeanours: driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher and refusing to comply with police.

Authorities say Vaughn repeatedly refused to get out of his car when officers asked him at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach on June 10.

Police say he failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer’s body camera, and a blood test later showed he was over the legal limit.

Vaughn has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News