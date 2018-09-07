Menu

Trump’s former adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in jail

World News | Published:

Papadopoulos is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

George Papadopoulos holds hands with his wife Simona Mangiante as they arrive at federal court for sentencing

Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

The sentence was imposed in federal court in Washington.

He apologised for his actions, telling a judge that he had made a “dreadful mistake” and was eager for redemption.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to six months, while defence lawyers asked for probation.

His case was the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election while it was ongoing.

