Duterte: Defiant senator won’t be arrested without warrant
Antonio Trillanes IV is one of the Philippine president’s strongest critics.
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the country’s senate without a court warrant.
The decision could ease a three-day stand-off between Mr Duterte and Antonio Trillanes IV, one of his fiercest critics.
A presidential spokesman told a news conference in Jordan, where Mr Duterte is ending a scheduled visit, that the president made the decision “to abide with the rule of law” after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were travelling with him.
In a signed proclamation made public on Tuesday, Mr Duterte voided the 2011 amnesty of Mr Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest.
Mr Trillanes has refused to leave the senate, saying Mr Duterte’s order is illegal.
