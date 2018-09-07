Menu

Checks due on major California road closed by wildfire

The blaze has affected a 45-mile stretch of the Interstate 5 route.

California wildfire

Authorities are determining whether it is safe to reopen a major road that has been closed for two days by a raging Northern California wildfire.

The 45-mile stretch of the Interstate 5 route below the Oregon state line was closed on Wednesday as fire erupted on both sides.

Fire service spokesman Brandon Vacarro said work crews have cleared away burned and abandoned trucks that littered the road after the swift-moving blaze broke out.

California Wildfires
Embers fly above a firefighter as he attempts to control a backfire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest (AP)

They must also determine whether charred 70ft trees along the road are in danger of falling.

The Delta Fire has burned more than 34 square miles and prompted evacuation orders for scattered homes and buildings in three counties in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

