In Pictures: Pamplona revellers lock horns with fighting bulls

Brave – or foolhardy – revellers have gathered again for the annual San Fermin festival in Spain, where they have tangled with Pamplona’s famous fighting bulls.

At least five people were injured after rain left the narrow cobbled streets on a 930-yard course more slippery than usual.

Revellers gather in the street waiting for the first running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Veteran runner El Boti, 60 – who has run the bulls since 1972 – says a prayer (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The revellers begin their run (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The bulls close in (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The runners begin to tumble in the narrow streets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

El Boti at the San Fermin statue in Santo Domingo street (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The bulls weigh 1,100lb to 1,400lb each (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)