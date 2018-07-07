Advertising
In Pictures: Pamplona revellers lock horns with fighting bulls
Rain made the annual San Fermin festival more hazardous than usual.
Brave – or foolhardy – revellers have gathered again for the annual San Fermin festival in Spain, where they have tangled with Pamplona’s famous fighting bulls.
At least five people were injured after rain left the narrow cobbled streets on a 930-yard course more slippery than usual.
