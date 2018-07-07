Menu

In Pictures: Pamplona revellers lock horns with fighting bulls

World News | Published:

Rain made the annual San Fermin festival more hazardous than usual.

Revellers run next to the fighting bulls

Brave – or foolhardy – revellers have gathered again for the annual San Fermin festival in Spain, where they have tangled with Pamplona’s famous fighting bulls.

At least five people were injured after rain left the narrow cobbled streets on a 930-yard course more slippery than usual.

Spain Running of the Bulls
Revellers gather in the street waiting for the first running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
Veteran runner El Boti, 60 – who has run the bulls since 1972 – says a prayer (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
The revellers begin their run (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
The bulls close in (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
The runners begin to tumble in the narrow streets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Spain Running of the Bulls
El Boti at the San Fermin statue in Santo Domingo street (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
The bulls weigh 1,100lb to 1,400lb each (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Running of the Bulls
The festival was popularised by Ernest Hemingway novel The Sun Also Rises (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
