Watchdog finds evidence of chemicals in Syria gas attack

The global chemical weapons watchdog says “various chlorinated organic chemicals” were found at the site of a suspected attack in Syria last April.

But the interim report from the Fact-Finding Mission of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons warned it was too early to come to full conclusions, saying that “work by the team to establish the significance of these results is on-going”.

At the same time, the investigators reported based on initial results that “no organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products” were detected in samples taken from people allegedly exposed or in the environment.

OPCW issues fact-finding mission reports on chemical weapons use allegations in Douma, Syria in 2018 and in Al-Hamadaniya and KarmAl-Tarrab in 2016. Learn more: https://t.co/9VNyby1R9R — OPCW (@OPCW) July 6, 2018

The OPCW is investigating the suspected April 7 chemical attack on Douma, a town near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched airstrikes in response. Syria denied responsibility.

The chemical weapons organisation, based in the Netherlands, does not designate blame for chemical attacks.

The team said in its report that it found two industrial gas cylinders at different locations in Douma – one on a top-floor patio and the other on a bed in a top-floor apartment.

Advertising

It said it is working to establish how they got there and whether they are linked to the alleged attack.

Russia and Syria sought to disprove that Douma was hit by a poison gas attack, and in April brought a group of Syrians to the global chemical weapons watchdog’s headquarters in The Hague to denounce the reports of an illegal attack as fake.

The insistence by Russia and Syria that a chemical weapons attack was staged runs counter to accounts from witnesses and survivors, who described being overwhelmed by a strong smell of chlorine.

The survivors interviewed in Douma after government forces took control of the town blamed rebels from the Army of Islam group of being behind the attack.

Other survivors who left Douma said the chlorine attack occurred amid government airstrikes and blamed the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.