Several missing amid fatal floods in Japan

Heavy rain on Japan has triggered floods and landslides, leaving at least three people dead and several missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the country has had “historic” rainfall this week and more was expected through the weekend, urging residents to use precautions and evacuate early to higher grounds.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least three people were washed away in swollen rivers and later found dead in Hyogo, Fukuoka and Kyoto.

Rescuers search for a missing person near a river swollen by a heavy rain in Osaka (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

In Hiroshima, nine people were buried underneath a mudslide and missing, Kyodo News reported.

Television footage showed muddy water flowing out of rivers in parts of the region, including the scenic Arashiyama area in western Kyoto where riverbanks and streets were flooded.

Some 210,000 people were ordered to evacuate.