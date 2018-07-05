Woman bailed by US court over protest at Statue Of Liberty

A woman who climbed the base of the Statue Of Liberty on the Fourth of July has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Therese Okoumou appeared on Thursday before a US federal judge in New York who granted her release without bail.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The National Park Service evacuated more than 4,000 visitors off Liberty Island as a precaution.

A group that organised an immigration protest at the statue earlier on Wednesday said she had taken part in unfurling a banner at the statue’s pedestal.

Okoumou told police she was protesting against the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.